UAE authority confirms US-recalled eggs over Salmonella concerns not sold locally

The UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment has confirmed that table egg products recalled in the US over possible Salmonella contamination are not available in UAE markets.

Following the US recall, relevant regulatory authorities conducted checks and reviewed import and local market data. They confirmed that none of the affected products had entered or been sold in the UAE.

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US recalls eggs over Salmonella concerns

According to US media, at least 95 people across 14 states have fallen ill in a Salmonella outbreak linked to recalled eggs, US health officials said on August 27.

Country Eggs LLC, based in Lucerne Valley, California, has recalled large brown cage-free “Sunshine Yolk” and “Omega-3 Golden Yolk” eggs and suspended production.

The illnesses began between January 7 and July 25, with 18 people hospitalised, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Officials warned that the actual number of cases could be higher and that the eggs may have been distributed to additional states.

The US Food and Drug Administration identified Country Eggs LLC as a common supplier after investigating where people who fell ill had bought or consumed eggs.

The recalled eggs were sold to grocery stores and food service distributors. Consumers were advised to check their refrigerators and discard any recalled eggs or return them for a refund.

GreenWise frozen berries

The confirmation follows a similar announcement on Saturday, August 22, when the UAE said GreenWise frozen berry products recalled in the US over possible E. coli contamination were not sold locally.

The Ministry said authorities had conducted checks and reviewed import and local market data after the US recall. No affected GreenWise products were found to have entered or been sold in the UAE.

The announcement came after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) elevated the recall of GreenWise organic frozen blueberries and whole mixed berries to its highest-risk Class 1 category.

The products were recalled by Frutas y Hortalizas del Sur S.A. after being linked to a multistate E. coli outbreak. The recall was initially issued for GreenWise organic blueberries on July 3 and expanded on July 29 to include frozen mixed berries.