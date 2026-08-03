UAE authority takes legal action against 2 for offensive content during live broadcast

The UAE's media authority has taken legal action against two individuals for violating media content standards, it announced on Monday, August 3.

The penalties come after the two were found promoting offensive content during a live broadcast on social media, which was disrespectful towards the Emirates' culture.

The content also violated standards of civilizational heritage and UAE's national identity, while offending "prevailing values in society", according to the National Media Authority.

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Along with the legal action, the authority also suspended a publicity permit granted to one of the violators for three months.

The NMA affirmed it will not tolerate any exploitation of digital platforms to publish content aimed at achieving views or increasing engagement at the expense of societal values, or content that stirs controversy among members of society or undermines its values, principles, and national identity.

Legal experts in the UAE have time and again warned residents that a simple, seemingly harmless comment or post can quickly escalate into a police case if it violates these established standards. Penalties for online defamation and cybercrimes in the UAE can be severe, with fines reaching up to Dh500,000, potential jail time, and deportation for expatriates.

Those with a social media presence in the Emirates must ensure they are following all rules in order to avoid hefty penalties. Here are some things people must be mindful of:

Respect for beliefs and religions

Honouring cultural heritage

Protecting national unity

Respecting the ruling system

Safeguarding foreign relations

Combating rumours and fake news

Strict privacy rules

Respecting legal and security systems

Following state directives

Upholding the legal framework

UAE media laws

There are two major laws that govern media and online content in the UAE. These are the Media Regulation Law and the Combating Rumors and Cybercrimes Law.

Media Regulation Law: This law regulates all forms of media work in the state, defining the rights and duties of institutions and individuals. It promotes responsible media freedom, provided it does not conflict with the law and societal values.

Combating Rumors and Cybercrimes Law: This crucial legislation protects society from rumors and cybercrimes. It criminalises the publication of false news and offenses against others or the state through electronic means, safeguarding state security, stability, and the reputation and privacy of individuals.