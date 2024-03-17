UAE: Authority shuts down restaurant for posing 'risk' to public health

Photo: adafsa_gov/X

Published: Sun 17 Mar 2024, 8:18 AM Last updated: Sun 17 Mar 2024, 10:27 PM

A restaurant was shut down for violating laws in Abu Dhabi by the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA).

The authority issued a decision to administratively close Al Nidham restaurant in the emirate, which held the trade license CN-1038631.

The restaurant violated Law No. (2) of 2008 regarding food in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and its associated legislation. Furthermore, its practices posed a significant risk to public health.

