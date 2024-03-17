UAE

Emergencies

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

KT-Network

Sports

Entertainment

Primer

Flashback

Columns

Track Notes

Big Numbers

Daily Updates

Videos

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

City Times

WKND

BTR

India

Italy

COP 28 UAE

Germany

Turkiye

Back To School

Eid-Al-Adha

Georgia

It’s Summer Time

Leading Universities

Getex

Higher Education

Cookbook

KT Events

India Real Estate Show

KT Desert Drive

New Age Finance & Accounting Summit

UniExpo

Digital Health Forum

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: Authority shuts down restaurant for posing 'risk' to public health

The eatery violated Abu Dhabi's law regarding food in the emirate

by Web Desk

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Photo: adafsa_gov/X
Photo: adafsa_gov/X

Published: Sun 17 Mar 2024, 8:18 AM

Last updated: Sun 17 Mar 2024, 10:27 PM

A restaurant was shut down for violating laws in Abu Dhabi by the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA).

The authority issued a decision to administratively close Al Nidham restaurant in the emirate, which held the trade license CN-1038631.

The restaurant violated Law No. (2) of 2008 regarding food in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and its associated legislation. Furthermore, its practices posed a significant risk to public health.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE