UAE authority seizes 7.26 million tobacco products, soft drinks over tax violations

Published: Wed 14 Aug 2024, 3:56 PM Last updated: Wed 14 Aug 2024, 4:06 PM

7.26 million non-compliant excise goods were seized and confiscated in the first six months of 2024, by the Federal Tax Authority.

This included 5.52 million packs of tobacco and tobacco products that were found to be in violation of tax obligations, compared to 7.92 million non-compliant packs seized in the first half of 2023.

Additionally, 1.74 million non-compliant units of other excise goods, including soft drinks, energy drinks, and sweetened beverages, were seized, compared to 971,690 units seized in the first six months of 2023.

The total number of excise goods seized during the same period in 2023 were 8.89 million products.

In addition, 1,330 registration notices were issued to non-registered establishments that failed to comply with their obligations, compared to just 573 such notices issued in the same period of 2023.

The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has intensified its oversight activities across local markets, in collaboration with relevant entities, to combat tax evasion, protect consumer rights, and ensure compliance with tax legislation and procedures.

"The inspection visits carried out by the Federal Tax Authority rely on advanced electronic monitoring processes to prevent the sale, trade, or storage of products that do not meet Excise or Value Added Tax obligations," according to Sara AlHabshi, Executive Director of the Tax Affairs Sector at the FTA.

"A 'Marking Tobacco and Tobacco Products Scheme', requires Digital Tax Stamps to be placed on packages of tobacco products and recorded in the Authority's database. Each stamp contains electronically registered information that can be read with a dedicated device used by authorised inspectors to ensure the tax due on these products has been paid," AlHabshi added.

The Authority carried out 40,580 field inspection visits through 109 campaigns in markets across all the emirates during the first six months of 2024, up from the 17,310 visits conducted through 105 campaigns in the same period of 2023, marking a 134 percent increase in visits and a 4 percent growth in the number of campaigns, according to a statement.