UAE authority issues security alert for Google Chrome users

Published: Wed 24 Jul 2024, 5:13 PM Last updated: Wed 24 Jul 2024, 5:19 PM

Google Chrome users in the UAE have been urged to update to its latest version after the company released security updates.

The UAE's Cyber Security Council alerted users of the same after Google has to address vulnerabilities in the desktop version of Chrome.

The authority also advised users to circulate this information to their subsidiaries and partners.

