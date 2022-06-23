UAE: Authority issues fresh warning to iPhone users

TDRA urges those who use iOS systems to be on alert for fraud attempts

By Web Desk Published: Thu 23 Jun 2022, 11:55 AM

The UAE on Thursday issued a fresh warning to residents to beware of scam messages targeting iPhone users.

The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) posted an awareness video to warn iOS system users to be on the lookout for phishing scams and fraudulent messages.

In the video, a man can be seen receiving a message on his iMessenger app telling him he has won a large prize. The man then opens a link that gives him the chance to "win" up to $100,000 if he deposits $5,000. He clicks a button to do so, which drains his bank account.

"There is a new trend of receiving iMessages on iPhones with an iOS system," says an official message at the end of the video. "TDRA calls on customers to beware of such phishing and fraudulent messages."

