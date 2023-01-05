UAE: Authority issues clarification on viral post about Oreo biscuits being non-halal

The agenda, which aims to double the size of the emirate’s economy over the next 10 years, includes 100 transformative projects, says Sheikh Mohammed
Authorities in the UAE have issued a clarification after a social media claim about Oreo biscuits being a non-halal product went viral.
The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (Adafsa) took note of the post circulating on social media about Oreo biscuits containing alcohol and lard (pig fat) derivatives.
There is no evidence that substantiates the claim, Adafsa said.
“Regarding the first claim that Oreo biscuit products contain a percentage of alcohol, there are many food products that contain small percentages of ethanol, resulting from natural fermentation that occurs during the processing steps. This is normal … in food products,” the authority said.
Adafsa verifies that these products comply with the “limits, ratios and controls” contained in the UAE standard.
