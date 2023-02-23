UAE authority denies viral social media post on Emirates ID

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 23 Feb 2023, 10:09 AM Last updated: Thu 23 Feb 2023, 10:18 AM

The UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) has denied a viral social media post related to Emirates ID. In a warning issued on Thursday morning, the authority denied the information in the post, which said that Gulf citizens could get the Emirates ID card by just paying a fee.

It shared blurred images of the viral post.

“The population registry to get the Emirates ID card requires fulfilling the requirements,” the ICP said.

Getting the card is subject to terms and conditions in accordance with the regulatory decisions issued in this regard and these have “not undergone any changes", the ICP added.

The authority called on residents to “ignore the aforementioned rumour and to seek correct information from the authority's verified channels and official government sources”.

