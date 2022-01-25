UAE authority denies viral report about jobs offering Dh14,500 salary

National Ambulance stresses efforts to attract and hire Emiratis with accredited degrees in emergency medical services.

File photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 25 Jan 2022, 4:30 PM

The UAE’s National Ambulance has denied reports about offering 150 jobs to Emirati high school graduates to train them to become paramedics without the need for work experience.

The media report, which has been circulating on social media, claims that salaries start at Dh14,500 as part of an initiative launched by the authority.

In a statement, the National Ambulance stressed its efforts to attract and hire Emiratis with accredited degrees in emergency medical services.

“The National Ambulance continues to launch Emiratisation initiatives, in collaboration with specialised authorities and educational institutions, to equip young Emiratis with academic and professional skills necessary to become paramedics,” the authority stated.

It has contracted institutions to prepare qualified and trained national cadres, providing them with academic and practical experience. These candidates are appointed after graduation, through sponsorship programmes available to students.

Those enrolled in these institutions are recruited, subject to certain conditions and mechanisms “that are completely different” from the report that has been published.