UAE authority denies rumours of 'global Internet disruption' on October 11

The authority has warned motorists to be careful and maintain their safety
Authorities in the UAE have denied reports about a “possible worldwide Internet service interruption” on October 11. The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) called recent reports incorrect.
“We strongly encourage everyone to rely solely on our official channels for accurate information to avoid unnecessary worry,” the authority posted on platform X.
There are multiple reports pointing to the purported widespread outage of Internet services.
A video going viral on social media shows a news presenter apparently stating that Internet services would be cut off for a “limited period of time”. The video then cuts to a popular news segment on a news channel, which discusses the so-called disruption.
However, according to Arabic media reports, the video is manipulated. The original episode of the segment, which aired in 2018, showed news presenters discussing some other issue. The video going viral has the visuals blurred, with audio about the Internet disruption added to it.
Other ‘reports’ going viral on social media attributed the purported October 11 outage to a 'solar storm'.
The TDRA has categorically stated that there will be no disruption in Internet services on the day.
ALSO READ:
The authority has warned motorists to be careful and maintain their safety
Earlier, Sheikh Mohammed shared a rare video showcasing the historic relationship between UAE and China, and drawing parallels between cities of the two nations
Dubai Crown Prince meets with a group of creative individuals dedicated to enhancing Dubai's aesthetic appearance through innovative projects
Over 7,000 families benefit from the country's air bridge, which has carried 815 tonnes of aid to date
Abu Dhabi Police warn about dangers of not following rules on the road, penalties attached to certain traffic violations
Two police officers were slightly injured during the attack near an entrance to the Ministry of Interior Affairs
Police have urged residents to report illegal massage offers instead of responding to them
Motorists have been advised to use alternative routes and take caution