Sheikh Mohammed announces formation of UAE's AI and data authority

The UAE has announced the launch of a new federal body to oversee artificial intelligence and data authority. The authority aims to unify the country's digital transformation efforts under one national umbrella.

On Sunday, June 15, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, approved the establishment of the Federal Authority. The authority will be lead by UAE AI minister Omar Sultan Al Olama.

By establishing the new authority, the UAE has shown its commitment to building a more efficient and responsive government. The goal is to use data and artificial intelligence to improve decision-making, government services, and quality of life, helping the country stay competitive and lead in the digital economy.

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In a statement, Sheikh Mohammed said, "Today we approved the establishment of the Artificial Intelligence and Data Authority, the single national body responsible for data, artificial intelligence and digital government in the UAE, reporting directly to the Cabinet." He added that the authority will report directly to the Cabinet and be chaired by the Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence.

"Our goal is a government that is faster, smarter and always one step ahead, one that uses technology to serve people and build a better future for the next generation,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

He also said the UAE would continue developing “government of the future. A government that runs on data and agentic AI. One that decides faster, delivers better and never stops improving. A government built around people, not paperwork."

Recently, the UAE announced plans to train 80,000 government employees in Agentic AI. This will equip the public sector workforce with skills to integrate AI into daily operations and service delivery. The initiative is expected to boost demand for AI specialists, data professionals, and digital transformation experts while accelerating the country's transition to an AI-driven economy.

Key responsibilities of artificial intelligence and data authority

According to the announcement, the key responsibilities of the authority will include unifying national directions and priorities that support a unified digital government system using Agentic AI, proposing national public policies, legislation and strategies, and ensuring alignment and integration between digital initiatives and projects at the federal and local levels.

The Artificial Intelligence and Data Authority will develop and lead the national AI strategy, work to increase the digital economy’s contribution to the country's GDP, and manage government data to ensure its quality, availability and sharing across federal entities.

The Authority will operate and develop AI-powered national data platforms to support evidence-based government decision-making, and will oversee the design and delivery of proactive, integrated digital services that put the needs of the individual at the centre.

Its mandate also covers setting standards and guidelines for data and AI management, digital transformation and government services, ensuring compliance across federal entities, and building national capabilities in artificial intelligence and digital transformation through research, development and technical advisory services.

The Authority will also work to enhance international coordination and building partnerships in the fields of artificial intelligence, data and digital government, and to support cybersecurity efforts and government information security management. This work will contribute to consolidating the UAE’s global standing as a hub for digital innovation and smart government solutions.

UAE's push to AI global leadership

The UAE has taken another step toward becoming a global leader in AI by creating the Federal Authority for Artificial Intelligence and Data. In 2017, it was one of the first countries to appoint an AI minister. Since then, the UAE has launched a national AI strategy, invested in digital infrastructure, and introduced AI-powered government services.

This move also shows the UAE’s focus on new technologies like Agentic AI, artificial intelligence systems that perform tasks, make decisions, and manage workflows with little human help. As the UAE uses more AI in government and industry, experts expect higher demand for AI engineers, machine learning specialists, data scientists, AI governance experts, and Agentic AI developers. These jobs will help the UAE shift to a knowledge-based digital economy.