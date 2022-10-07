UAE: Authorities rubbish rumours circulating online, call them 'groundless'

It has also advised residents to seek information from correct and official sources

By Web Desk Published: Fri 7 Oct 2022, 7:38 AM

Ras Al Khaimah Police have informed residents that certain photos and videos circulating on social media platforms are untrue.

In a statement on Twitter, the authority said that the rumour is "groundless".

The Police has also advised residents to seek information from correct and official sources. The authority added that community members must do so in order to avoid legal action and any confusion that may arise from the circulation of misinformation.

Penalties for spreading false news

According to Article 52 of the law, anyone who uses the internet to publish, circulate or spread false news, rumours or misleading information, contrary to the news published by official sources, could be punished by imprisonment for at least one year and fined Dh100,000.

In case the published false news or rumours agitate public opinion against state authorities or occur during times of pandemic, crises or disasters, the violator could be imprisoned for at least two years and fined Dh200,000.

