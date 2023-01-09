UAE: Authorities launch smart app for residents to report financial misconduct

The app will serve not only to investigate the incidents, but also to prevent them from happening, thus encouraging a sense of shared responsibility in the emirate

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Mon 9 Jan 2023, 9:58 PM

A new smart app that allows residents to report any financial or administrative misconduct – that may be caused to public funds and resources so they can be investigated and prevented from happening – has been rolled out in Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority (ADAA) on Monday launched its new smart app that offers several features, most notably the “Wajib” Platform, which allows individuals to report any financial or administrative misconduct that may be caused to public funds and resources. The app will serve not only to investigate, but also to prevent them from happening, hence encouraging a sense of shared responsibility and promoting a culture of awareness in preserving public resources in the Abu Dhabi.

ADAA adds that it develops its digital platforms based on the highest global quality and information security standards. It utilises the latest artificial intelligence technologies and optimal use of data, while maintaining user-confidentiality and privacy – aiming at promoting the value of accountability along with raising integrity and awareness of government employees and individuals. This, in turn, aims to enhance the emirate's reputation and boost its trust in its financial and economic systems.

The ADAA Smart app can be downloaded from the Google Play and Apple Store, allowing residents to access ADAA’s initiatives and platforms with convenience and ease – including the Wajib Platform and the Statutory Auditors’, as well as the financial disclosure platform for senior government employees.

Commenting on the launch, an ADAA spokesperson said that the digital transformation process reflects the authority’s vision to safeguard public funds, and that the creation of the ADAA smart app is in line with the main themes of Abu Dhabi's digitalisation agenda

ADAA has called on all Abu Dhabi government employees and members of the community to download the application and explore ADAA's initiatives and platforms that are in line with its strategy to optimise and sustain public resources.

