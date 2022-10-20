UAE: Authorities announce key road closure

Residents of the city look forward to engage in the challenge despite physical setbacks
Authorities on Thursday announced the closure of the old Wadi Al Helu tunnel until the beginning of the first quarter of 2023.
Access to the route was closed to start work on the Jebel Dim Rest project.
The Sharjah Road and Transport Authority took to social media to alert motorists of the closure. They urged drivers to use the new Wadi Al Helo tunnel to reach their destination until the completion of work on the route. The authority has apologised for any inconvenience caused to raod users due to the work.
