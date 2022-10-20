UAE: Authorities announce key road closure

Motorists urged to use new route to reach their destination in Sharjah

By Web Desk Published: Thu 20 Oct 2022, 7:54 PM

Authorities on Thursday announced the closure of the old Wadi Al Helu tunnel until the beginning of the first quarter of 2023.

Access to the route was closed to start work on the Jebel Dim Rest project.

The Sharjah Road and Transport Authority took to social media to alert motorists of the closure. They urged drivers to use the new Wadi Al Helo tunnel to reach their destination until the completion of work on the route. The authority has apologised for any inconvenience caused to raod users due to the work.

