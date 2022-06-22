UAE: Authorities all set to deal with power outage during summer

Preventive maintenance work for power transmission stations starts annually from May 15 to October 1

File

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Wed 22 Jun 2022, 6:22 AM

To prevent power outages during summer Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority (Sewa) implemented an intensive periodic maintenance program for 227 transmission plants in the emirate.

The programs included preventive maintenance of electrical network extensions and transformers in various areas of Sharjah for the summer months.

Engineer Hamad Al Tunaiji, Director of the Energy Transmission Department at the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority, confirmed that the authority is working to its full capacity to implement the directives of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to develop electricity networks in all regions of the emirate.

He explained that the preventive maintenance work for power transmission stations starts annually from May 15 to October 1 until the winter months when loads drop, which contributes to conducting maintenance work without affecting the consumer.

Sewa provides original spare parts and ensures their quality to maintain devices and equipment to guarantee efficiency.

He pointed out that Sewa seeks to develop the technical operations, which monitor the city's electrical network of Sharjah and provides operating and maintenance requirements to reduce and prevent malfunctions.

The departments are set to deal with some emergency cases of power interruptions as quickly as possible.

ALSO READ: