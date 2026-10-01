UAE Attorney General forms team to investigate flydubai altercation incident

The UAE Attorney General has formed a team to investigate the flydubai cockpit altercation incident that led to the flight to be diverted to Saudi Arabia.

Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, Attorney General of the UAE, ordered the investigation team to be formed from members of the Public Prosecution.

The team will investigate the incident that occurred yesterday in the flydubai flight FZ1073, which was heading from Dubai International Airport to Tel Aviv. Flydubai earlier announced an altercation that occurred inside the cockpit during the flight, which required the intervention of members of the company's crew who were on board the aircraft. The plane was diverted and landed at Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia.

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Ongoing investigation

The investigation team has begun its work on the incident, in coordination with the General Authority of Civil Aviation and other relevant authorities.

The Attorney General directed that the necessary measures be taken to:

Collect information and evidence

Determine the truth of the incident, its circumstances, details, and motives

Verify whether it was linked to any terrorist activity or purpose

Verify whether it involved prior planning or direction

The Attorney General stressed that investigations are still ongoing, calling for avoiding speculation or circulating unreliable information about the incident, and not to preempt the results of the investigations.

UAE's responsibility

The judicial authorities in the UAE are responsible for investigating the incident in accordance with the applicable legislation, given that the aircraft is registered in the country and bears its flag, which entails the application of the provisions of UAE law to crimes committed on board it, even if they occur outside the territory of the country.