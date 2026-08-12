Last crescent of Safar photographed in UAE: Rabi Al Awwal expected to start on Aug 14

The last crescent moon of the Islamic month of Safar was photographed by the Khatm Astronomical Observatory in Abu Dhabi on August 12, UAE's Astronomy Center said.

Wednesday, August 12, is the 29th day of the month of Safar in some Islamic countries including Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Palestine and Egypt.

According to the Astronomy Center, the image clearly shows that the crescent cannot be sighted tonight, and thus, tomorrow, the 30th day of Safar, will mark the last day of that month and the next month of Rabi Al Awwal will start on Friday, August 14.

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When is Prophet's birthday?

Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday falls on 12th day of Rabi Al Awwal in the Hijri calendar. Calculating from Friday, August 14, this would fall on August 25. However, UAE is yet to officially announce this date.

Earlier, Friday, August 28, 2026, was declared as a public holiday for public and private sectors this year, giving UAE employees who have a Saturday and Sunday off a long weekend.

This is possible due to new law that came into effect at the beginning of 2025 that allows certain public holidays to be transferred to the start or end of the week to give people longer breaks.