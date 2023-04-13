UAE: Aster's Azad Moopen donates Dh5 million to 1 Billion Meals food campaign

The campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals

By WAM Published: Thu 13 Apr 2023, 11:38 AM

Dr Azad Moopen, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare, announced his contribution of Dh5 million over a period of five years in support of “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign.

Launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the campaign aims to establish the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund, and help vulnerable communities in dozens of countries during the holy month of Ramadan.

Dr Azad Moopen's contribution to the initiative is in line with Aster DM Healthcare’s humanitarian efforts to help those in need and support the UAE’s vision and its grand initiatives to help the underprivileged and undernourished in poor communities.

As a well-known healthcare entrepreneur and philanthropist, Dr Moopen has always been at the forefront of various charitable initiatives, supporting vulnerable communities, and contributing towards a better world.

Dr Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare, said, “The ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign is a great initiative by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid to address the problem of global hunger. We are honoured to be part of this caring mission for the past years whereby millions of underprivileged people across the world were fed.”

Organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, the “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign is an extension of previous food aid drives, starting in Ramadan 2020 with “10 Million Meals” campaign, followed by “100 Million Meals” in Ramadan 2021 and “1 Billion Meals” in Ramadan 2022.

The “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across five main channels including the campaign’s website (www.1billionmeals.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 9999).

Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates NBD (AE30 0260 0010 1533 3439 802).

Donations via SMS give contributors the option to donate Dh1 daily through a monthly subscription, by sending the word “Meal” to 1020 for du users, or to 1110 for Etisalat by e& users. Those who wish to donate to the campaign through the DubaiNow app can do so by clicking on the “Donations” tab.

