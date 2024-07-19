UAE assures residents no cyber attacks detected amid outage

Published: Fri 19 Jul 2024, 2:16 PM

UAE residents were assured that no hacks or cyber attacks were detected amid the large-scale technical failure on Friday, July 19.

Following the global outages affecting major airlines and banks, derailing television broadcasts, and impacting telecommunications, UAE's Cyber Secuity Council issued an alert earlier in the day urging users of Crowdstrike software to be wary of any software updates.

"We inform you that there is a technical defect in the Crowdstrike software update that may affect the electronic systems of the institutions that use it," the UAE's Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority said in a post.

Some online services of the UAE Government were also affected by the cyber outage that paralysed major institutions around the world, but the security council reassured residents that there are no indications of hacks or cyber attacks.