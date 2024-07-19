UAE assures residents no cyber attacks detected amid outage

Residents can see significant savings at this time whether it’s a cultural escape to Europe, an adventure in Asia, or a serene staycation within the UAE
UAE residents were assured that no hacks or cyber attacks were detected amid the large-scale technical failure on Friday, July 19.
Following the global outages affecting major airlines and banks, derailing television broadcasts, and impacting telecommunications, UAE's Cyber Secuity Council issued an alert earlier in the day urging users of Crowdstrike software to be wary of any software updates.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
"We inform you that there is a technical defect in the Crowdstrike software update that may affect the electronic systems of the institutions that use it," the UAE's Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority said in a post.
Some online services of the UAE Government were also affected by the cyber outage that paralysed major institutions around the world, but the security council reassured residents that there are no indications of hacks or cyber attacks.
The authority urged residents to exercise caution to avoid falling victim to hackers who may exploit this technical flaw cybernetic. Likewise, residents were advised to verify their information from official sources and not to be led by rumours.
ALSO READ:
Residents can see significant savings at this time whether it’s a cultural escape to Europe, an adventure in Asia, or a serene staycation within the UAE
The eateries committed violations of multiple public health and safety standards
Trump Tower Dubai will include a hotel and branded residential units
Diners can choose from Michelin-favourite restaurants as well as budget eats
Customers often secure their slots six months in advance, and new inquiries typically flood in about two weeks before schools close for summer
Son details untold story of his father’s journey that was filled with challenges and adventures straight out of a Hollywood thriller
Indicators of health issues may include heart palpitations, chest pain, jaundice, dark urine, swelling, vomiting and depression
The municipality department has the right to confiscate it if the animal's keeper or owner does not submit a request to retrieve it within three days