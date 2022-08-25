UAE: Aspiring women entrepreneurs to learn how to launch and operate own business

Participants to get hands-on training by their respective mentors

Supplied photo

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Thu 25 Aug 2022, 6:24 PM

Three days before the UAE celebrates Emirati Women’s Day, the Sharjah Business Women Council (SBWC) has launched an initiative that aims to teach the next generation of aspiring business women how to successfully launch and operate their own enterprise.

Titled Apprentice Initiative, the mentorship programme is open to all SBWC members. Selected participants will undertake a comprehensive learning journey where the mentors will first identify their specific areas of interest. This will be followed by a couple of weeks of preliminary meetings with mentors and business owners to discuss each participant’s business idea and determine its viability.

This will be followed by hands-on training during which each participant will benefit from looking into the real-time functioning of a business, as they spend their days learning and networking in the offices, workshops and workspaces of their respective mentors.

In the programme’s last couple of weeks in December, each apprentice will receive detailed feedback about their business and operational plans from their mentors. They will also be connected to a host of suppliers and other key contacts in their field. The training will culminate with participants having concrete business and marketing plans. However, the length of each fellowship will vary depending on the required meetings and support.

Speaking about the initiative, Mariam Bin Al Shaikh, Director of SBWC, said: “As the nation celebrates the tall achievements of Emirati women in shaping the UAE as one of the most desirable places in the world to live and work, we at SBWC take a new step in empowering future generations of female leaders. The Apprentice Initiative is in line with the vision of Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah and, his wife, Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed al Qasimi, Chairperson of NAMA, to bring expert, hands-on learning opportunities for successive generations of women”.

“The regional and global economy of the 21st century has a very different character, and in the past couple of years has witnessed major pandemic-induced transformations. The hands-on training in this apprenticeship where participants will be able to watch successful, fully functioning businesses in their chosen fields from behind the scenes, will be an absolute game changer for them. While theoretical knowledge is important, real-time on-the-job learning will be crucial to understanding current market dynamics and set strategies and business plans accordingly”, she added

To join the initiative, participants have to enrol for this training programme by filling their applications on https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SBWCApprenticeENG before September 8.