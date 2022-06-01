UAE: Aspiring diplomats learn about mistakes and missteps in diplomacy from experts

Dr Shashi Tharoor gives talk on misunderstandings and misinterpretations

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 1 Jun 2022, 5:40 PM

Aspiring diplomats in the UAE learnt about the mistakes and missteps in diplomacy during a panel discussion held at the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA), the UAE’s leading diplomatic training centre as part of its dynamic diplomatic dialogues.

The panel discussion, titled ‘Mistakes and Missteps: Lessons we have learned”, which was moderated by Nickolay Mladenov, Director General of AGDA, welcomed Dr. Shashi Tharoor, Indian Member of Parliament and former Under Secretary-General of the UN, and Omar Saif Ghobash, Assistant Minister for Cultural Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC).

The session held in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Book Fair shed light on major and minor errors that diplomats may encounter during their careers.

Nickolay Mladenov said: “As an Academy that plays an integral role in the UAE’s diplomatic ecosystem, we are committed to connecting our students with renowned diplomats – both locally and internationally – to ensure they further their understanding on diplomacy and international relations.”

Speaking to the aspiring diplomats, Ghobash said: “It is essential that you learn from diplomatic successes, but also study situations where things have gone wrong, and where mistakes have been made.”

Dr Shashi Tharoor, spoke to the audience about mistakes caused due to misunderstandings and misinterpretations: “Sometimes messages that you think are being conveyed clearly, get lost in translation. You must always over interpret instructions with hindsight, because once a mistake has occurred, there is not a lot that one can gain by going back to it.”

Ghobash told UAE’s aspiring diplomats to be true to their leadership: “I am always in favour of learning from one’s mistakes. There is a capacity to forgive mistakes and learn from them. But as diplomats, you must always remember that you are representing the State – you hold the dignity of the State, rather than just your own.”

The discussion was held at AGDA’s campus and was attended by its students, academics, as well as experts within the field of diplomacy and foreign affairs.