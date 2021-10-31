UAE asks citizens in Lebanon to return

The top prize of Dh10 million will once again be up for grabs this Saturday
UAE10 hours ago
The UAE on Sunday asked its citizens in Lebanon to return to their country.
In light of the row after a statement by a Lebanese minister against Saudi Arabia-led mission in Yemen against Houthi rebels, the UAE announced the withdrawal of its diplomats and advised citizens not to travel to Lebanon on Saturday.
In a tweet on Sunday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation called on citizens in Lebanon to return to their homeland.
In a statement, the ministry also said it has taken all necessary measures to facilitate the return of its citizens from Lebanon. It also stressed the readiness to help any citizen in Lebanon in order to return to the UAE.
