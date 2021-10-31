UAE asks citizens in Lebanon to return

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation stresses its readiness to help citizens in Lebanon to return

By Web Desk Published: Sun 31 Oct 2021, 8:13 PM Last updated: Sun 31 Oct 2021, 8:14 PM

The UAE on Sunday asked its citizens in Lebanon to return to their country.

In light of the row after a statement by a Lebanese minister against Saudi Arabia-led mission in Yemen against Houthi rebels, the UAE announced the withdrawal of its diplomats and advised citizens not to travel to Lebanon on Saturday.

In a tweet on Sunday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation called on citizens in Lebanon to return to their homeland.

In a statement, the ministry also said it has taken all necessary measures to facilitate the return of its citizens from Lebanon. It also stressed the readiness to help any citizen in Lebanon in order to return to the UAE.