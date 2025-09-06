  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE: Asia Cup tickets now available at 2 stadiums in Dubai, Abu Dhabi

This is in addition to the tickets available online, which include different packages, with seats starting at Dh475 for the India vs Pakistan match

Published: Sat 6 Sept 2025, 6:37 PM

Tickets for the Asia Cup 2025 are now also available at Dubai International Stadium and Zayed Cricket Stadium ticket offices.

The ticket offices will remain open from 2pm to 10pm. This is in addition to the tickets available online, which include different packages, with seats starting at Dh475 for the India vs Pakistan match.

The tickets offices are at the following two locations:

  • Abu Dhabi – Tickets Office – P3 parking space adjacent to the Zayed Cricket Stadium.

  • Dubai – Tickets Office – Canal Parking Sports City – about 500 metres from the Dubai International Stadium.

The tournament schedule is as follows:

  • Tuesday, 9 September – Afghanistan vs Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi – 6:30pm

  • Wednesday, 10 September – India vs United Arab Emirates, Dubai – 6:30pm

  • Thursday, 11 September – Bangladesh vs Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi – 6:30pm

  • Friday, 12 September – Pakistan vs Oman, Dubai – 6:30pm

  • Saturday, 13 September – Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Abu Dhabi – 6:30pm

  • Sunday, 14 September – India vs Pakistan, Dubai – 6:30pm

  • Monday, 15 September – UAE vs Oman, Abu Dhabi – 4:00pm

  • Monday, 15 September – Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong, Dubai – 6:30pm

  • Tuesday, 16 September – Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi – 6:30pm

  • Wednesday, 17 September – Pakistan vs UAE, Dubai – 6:30pm

  • Thursday, 18 September – Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi – 6:30pm

  • Friday, 19 September – India vs Oman, Abu Dhabi – 6:30pm

  • Saturday, 20 September – B1 vs B2, Dubai – 6:30pm

  • Sunday, 21 September – A1 vs A2, Dubai – 6:30pm

  • Monday, 22 September – Rest Day

  • Tuesday, 23 September – A2 vs B1, Abu Dhabi – 6:30pm

  • Wednesday, 24 September – A1 vs B2, Dubai – 6:30pm

  • Thursday, 25 September – A2 vs B2, Dubai – 6:30pm

  • Friday, 26 September – A1 vs B1, Dubai – 6:30pm

  • Saturday, 27 September – Rest Day

  • Sunday, 28 September – Final, Dubai – 6:30pm

  • Monday, 29 September – Reserve Day