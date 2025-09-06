UAE: Asia Cup tickets now available at 2 stadiums in Dubai, Abu Dhabi

This is in addition to the tickets available online, which include different packages, with seats starting at Dh475 for the India vs Pakistan match
Tickets for the Asia Cup 2025 are now also available at Dubai International Stadium and Zayed Cricket Stadium ticket offices.
The ticket offices will remain open from 2pm to 10pm. This is in addition to the tickets available online, which include different packages, with seats starting at Dh475 for the India vs Pakistan match.
The tickets offices are at the following two locations:
Abu Dhabi – Tickets Office – P3 parking space adjacent to the Zayed Cricket Stadium.
Dubai – Tickets Office – Canal Parking Sports City – about 500 metres from the Dubai International Stadium.
The tournament schedule is as follows:
Tuesday, 9 September – Afghanistan vs Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi – 6:30pm
Wednesday, 10 September – India vs United Arab Emirates, Dubai – 6:30pm
Thursday, 11 September – Bangladesh vs Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi – 6:30pm
Friday, 12 September – Pakistan vs Oman, Dubai – 6:30pm
Saturday, 13 September – Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Abu Dhabi – 6:30pm
Sunday, 14 September – India vs Pakistan, Dubai – 6:30pm
Monday, 15 September – UAE vs Oman, Abu Dhabi – 4:00pm
Monday, 15 September – Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong, Dubai – 6:30pm
Tuesday, 16 September – Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi – 6:30pm
Wednesday, 17 September – Pakistan vs UAE, Dubai – 6:30pm
Thursday, 18 September – Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi – 6:30pm
Friday, 19 September – India vs Oman, Abu Dhabi – 6:30pm
Saturday, 20 September – B1 vs B2, Dubai – 6:30pm
Sunday, 21 September – A1 vs A2, Dubai – 6:30pm
Monday, 22 September – Rest Day
Tuesday, 23 September – A2 vs B1, Abu Dhabi – 6:30pm
Wednesday, 24 September – A1 vs B2, Dubai – 6:30pm
Thursday, 25 September – A2 vs B2, Dubai – 6:30pm
Friday, 26 September – A1 vs B1, Dubai – 6:30pm
Saturday, 27 September – Rest Day
Sunday, 28 September – Final, Dubai – 6:30pm
Monday, 29 September – Reserve Day