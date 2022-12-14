UAE, Armenia sign MoU to regulate recruitment of Armenian workers in the country

It stipulates the entry, residency, and employment of Armenians in the UAE in accordance with the country’s legislations

By Web Desk Published: Wed 14 Dec 2022, 12:07 PM

The UAE has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Republic of Armenia to regulate the recruitment of Armenians in the country.

The signing of the MoU is an extension of the friendly relations between the two countries, and the desire to consolidate their bilateral ties, by enhancing cooperation in manpower and improving the management of the contractual work cycle for Armenian workers in the UAE.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and Dr. Narek Mkrtchyan, Minister of Labour and Social Affairs of the Republic of Armenia.

Al Awar stressed that “the UAE seeks to strengthen its relations with countries around the world, and these relations are based on respect and mutual understanding. The UAE safeguards the rights of workers from all over the world to work in the UAE based on the human values that govern its foreign and national policies.”

He added: “We are on the verge of a new phase of a talent cooperation with Armenia. We look forward to seeing this cooperation develop in the coming years.”

For his part, Mkrtchyan said his country is keen to “strengthen the cooperation between the two countries across various fields to serve common interests.”

The MoU stipulates the entry, residency, and employment of Armenians in the UAE in accordance with the country’s legislations. It also includes cooperation in managing the contractual work cycle – including the use of technology, exchange of information and studies in the field of employment, as well as strengthening legislation and provisions related to combating human trafficking.

The MoU also aims at regulating recruitment agencies to implement fair and transparent practices and ensure compliance with the provisions and rules of law by all parties concerned with the recruitment and employment of Armenians in the UAE.

Finally, it aims to facilitate cooperation between other technical or human resources development aspects agreed upon by the two parties, along with the implementation of joint programs and activities – including awareness programs before the departure and after the arrival of Armenian workers.