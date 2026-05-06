From desert beginnings to defence shield: How the UAE Armed Forces unified power

It was a defining moment for the UAE on May 6, 1976, when the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, along with the country’s rulers, unified the armed forces under a single command and flag.

Fifty years on, Armed Forces Unification Day stands as a reminder of how that decision transformed scattered defence units into one of the region’s most formidable military forces. What began as small, disparate defence units has evolved into one of the most advanced, highly trained forces, a true shield of the nation.

The early beginnings: Trucial Oman Levies

The roots of the UAE's military prowess trace back long before the formation of the Union in 1971. The earliest organised military presence in the region was the Trucial Oman Levies, established by the British in May 1951 at a base in Sharjah. Renamed the Trucial Oman Scouts in 1956, this force was initially established as a peacekeeping force that also assisted with oil exploration in the interior.

The Scouts played a crucial role in maintaining order during the early days of the region’s development and were instrumental in resolving territorial disputes, such as the Buraimi Crisis in 1955.

As the prospect of a unified nation grew closer, individual emirates began forming their own defence forces. The Abu Dhabi Defence Force (ADDF), established under the reign of Sheikh Zayed, became the largest and best-equipped among them.

Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah also formed their respective defence forces, laying the groundwork for what would eventually become a unified military structure.

The first martyr: A legacy of sacrifice

The spirit of sacrifice that defines the UAE Armed Forces was forged even before the Union was officially declared. On November 30, 1971, just two days before the birth of the UAE, a 20-year-old policeman, Salem Suhail bin Khamis Al Dahmani, made the ultimate sacrifice.

Stationed on the island of Greater Tunb, Salem was the head of a small police post when Iranian forces landed with the intent to occupy the island. When ordered to lower the flag of Ras Al Khaimah, Salem staunchly refused. His unwavering defiance cost him his life, making him the first Emirati martyr.

His heroic stand is immortalised every year on Commemoration Day, observed on November 30, a day dedicated to honouring the brave Emiratis who have given their lives in service to the nation. Salem’s name is the first inscribed at the Pavilion of Honour at Wahat Al Karama in Abu Dhabi, a permanent tribute to the UAE’s fallen heroes.

The historic unification of 1976

When the UAE was formed on December 2, 1971, the Trucial Oman Scouts were turned over to the new nation and absorbed into the Union Defence Force (UDF).

However, the individual emirate defence forces, the ADDF, the Dubai Defence Force, and the Ras Al Khaimah Mobile Force remained separate entities.

Recognising that a strong, unified nation required a unified military, the Supreme Defence Council, chaired by Sheikh Zayed, convened on May 6, 1976. The council issued the historic resolution to merge the land, sea, and air forces into a single body: the UAE Armed Forces.

This pivotal decision transformed the military landscape of the country. The unification brought together personnel, equipment, and training under one cohesive strategy, setting the stage for rapid modernisation and expansion.

A modern military powerhouse

Over the past 50 years, the UAE Armed Forces have undergone a remarkable transformation. Driven by the nation’s leadership, the military has evolved from a modest defence force into a highly sophisticated, multi-dimensional power.

The modernisation efforts have been comprehensive. The land forces have adopted smart manoeuvre concepts, advanced armoured systems, and digital command networks.

The air force boasts state-of-the-art multi-role aircraft, early warning systems, and integrated air defence networks. The naval forces have expanded their capabilities to secure vital maritime corridors and global trade routes.

The UAE has invested in its domestic defence industry, moving from a reliance on procurement to becoming a partner in the development and production of advanced military systems.

The human element remains the core of this strength. The introduction of mandatory national service has reshaped defence concepts, integrating the military deeply into the fabric of Emirati society.

Women, too, play a vital role, with the Khawla bint Al Azwar Military School serving as a cornerstone for female military training, and women actively participating in national service.

A force for global peace and stability

The UAE Armed Forces are the shield of the nation, a sword for justice, and a beacon of humanitarian aid globally, participating in international peacekeeping and relief missions. The Forces started participating in peacekeeping operations back in 1976, when they served with the Arab Deterrent Force in Lebanon.

They also participated in the liberation of Kuwait as part of the Peninsula Shield Forces in 1991, returning home to a royal welcome in Abu Dhabi.

The UAE’s commitment to global stability continued with participation in UN forces in the “Hope Revival” mission in Somalia in 1992, and in 1999, the UAE Armed Forces participated in the UN peacekeeping mission in Kosovo, setting up camps to shelter thousands of refugees.

Furthermore, specialist army forces have supported the UN mission in Afghanistan, undertaking full-scale operations and providing protection for relief workers.

The golden jubilee

As the UAE celebrates the golden jubilee of its Armed Forces unification, the nation looks back with immense pride and forward with unwavering confidence.

In an official statement marking the occasion, President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan described May 6, 1976, as a “defining historical milestone” that reflects the far-sightedness of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed, and his fellow Rulers, and their wisdom and visionary outlook.

This year’s anniversary carries particular weight. The 50th jubilee coincides with the Armed Forces’ decisive role in confronting recent aggression against the nation. President Sheikh Mohamed noted that what the Armed Forces demonstrated in repelling those attacks, the courage, dedication, and great sacrifices made in fulfilling their sacred national duty, “will be recorded with ink of pride, glory and honour in the brightest pages of our history” . He affirmed that the UAE remains “strong through its people and impregnable through its unity”.