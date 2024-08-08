UAE: Are ‘hush vacations’ on the rise? Here's what could go wrong

Representational image

Published: Thu 8 Aug 2024, 6:00 AM

A new trend in remote work called “hush vacations” is emerging globally with a few cases reported in the UAE as well. Unlike the well-known ‘workcation’, a ‘hush trip’ or a ‘hush-cation’ involves employees working secretly from vacation destinations, without telling their bosses.

A recent survey by the Society for Human Resource Management headquartered in the US found that 68 per cent of employers there have revised their remote work policies to include provisions specifically for “hush vacations” or undisclosed work locations.

Additionally, some companies are implementing “location-agnostic” salary structures (a payment model in which companies compensate workers at the same rate for the same job regardless of their location), with 42 per cent of Fortune 500 firms adopting this method.

However, not every organisation across the world views hush vacations with the same lens and hush-trippers may end up jeopardising their future with the company. While this covert form of remote work might seem appealing, it comes with its own set of advantages and disadvantages.

'Won't do it again'

Twenty-eight-year-old Ahmed al-Busiri (name changed on request) was eager to see his partner who lives back home in Cairo but had exhausted all his paid leave.

However, as his office allows its employees to work remotely, Layla (his partner) suggested a getaway to the exotic island of Zanzibar. Ahmed couldn’t resist the idea.

“I decided to take the risk. I told my office that I would be a bit slow in my work for a few days as I had been hit by a sudden bout of the flu. Additionally, I activated a roaming package,” said the Egyptian national who works in the middle office of a private equity firm.

Ahmed said his plan was simple – to enjoy a blissful week of sun, rains, and quiet beaches and return before anyone at work noticed his absence.

“I could also do this because the next couple of days were the weekend.”

Monday onwards, Ahmed was ready with his laptop except that the location was not his house or a local café but Nungwi’s white sand beaches.

“Things were going fine till Wednesday afternoon as I had a good internet connection and was sending work on time and appeared cued in. The time difference between Dubai and Zanzibar is only one hour, so it wasn’t much of a problem. In the evenings I would lounge on the beaches and watch the sunset. So, I did both… worked and enjoyed,” he quipped

However, on the eighth day of their vacation, Ahmed received a call from one of his colleagues who informed him of an urgent in-person meeting the following day.

“My heart raced. I told my colleague that I was still not feeling well and was planning to get some medical tests done but could join through a video call. Thankfully, my office agreed. I was really stressed out that night thinking of a setup of a makeshift office similar to the one in my house, and how I should participate with muted enthusiasm, as I had said I was sick.”

Fortunately, Ahmed’s colleague called him again the next morning saying the meeting had been postponed by a week.

“I breathed a sigh of relief and realised how close I had come to being caught. But in the end, my hush vacation did remain a secret adventure shared only between me and Layla. But I don’t think I will do this again.”

Another UAE resident Amelia Foster admitted that she went on a ‘hush trip’ to Abu Dhabi.

“I live and work in Dubai. My company allows us to work from home a few days a week but requires us to stay within the emirate. One time, I decided to visit a friend in Abu Dhabi and worked from there on Thursday and Friday as my immediate boss was on leave and I knew that I wouldn’t be called in. Since the following days were weekend, I didn’t inform my office that I was working from Abu Dhabi instead of Dubai on those two days.”

“I used to finish my work by 5 pm, and then my friend and I spent two lovely evenings venturing out. However, I don’t think I would dare to go on a vacation again without informing my office,” said the British expat.

Firms must have clear remote work policies