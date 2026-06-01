UAE approves Wegovy pill for weight loss, cardiovascular risk reduction

The Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) has approved Wegovy (semaglutide), a once-daily oral treatment for long-term weight management in adults with obesity or overweight linked to weight-related medical conditions.

Developed by Novo Nordisk, the GLP-1 receptor agonist works alongside a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity to support sustained weight loss and maintenance, helping improve health outcomes for eligible patients.

Clinical data also showed it can reduce the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events in high-risk patients, including cardiovascular death, heart attacks and strokes.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

With the approval, the UAE becomes the second country globally to authorise the treatment, highlighting its leadership in adopting advanced medical innovations and enabling early patient access.

Dr Fatma Al Kaabi, Director General of the EDE, said the approval reflects the authority’s commitment to strengthening the pharmaceutical ecosystem and addressing obesity as a key driver of chronic disease while supporting the evaluation of innovative therapies in line with international scientific standards.

She added that the move underscores the UAE’s focus on adopting the latest medical advances and building a flexible regulatory system that ensures access to high-quality treatments, improving care outcomes.

The approval was based on clinical studies showing the treatment’s effectiveness in weight reduction and long-term maintenance when combined with lifestyle changes, as well as its cardiovascular benefits in at-risk groups.

Novo Nordisk Gulf General Manager Venkat Kalyan said the collaboration with EDE reflects a shared commitment to delivering innovative treatment options.

He added that semaglutide has a well-established safety profile and is widely trusted within the medical community and that its once-daily oral formulation offers greater convenience and may improve patient adherence.