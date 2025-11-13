UAE approves names of 6,228 pilgrims to perform Hajj in 2026

The UAE's Islamic Affairs authority has approved names of 6,228 Emirati citizens to perform the Hajj pilgrimage for 2026 (1447 AH).

According to the General Authority for Islamic Affairs (Awqaf), Endowments and Zakat all approved applicants have been contacted and notified via text messages and other communication channels to begin completing the required procedures.

This step comes as part of the Authority’s early preparations for the upcoming Hajj season, aimed at ensuring smooth coordination, efficient organisation, and comprehensive services for UAE pilgrims traveling to the holy sites.

The Authority confirmed that the selection process was conducted through an automated sorting system based on specific criteria and eligibility conditions. It added that more than 72,000 citizens had submitted applications for this year’s Hajj through the Authority’s official digital channels, reflecting the strong response and high demand from Emiratis wishing to perform the pilgrimage.

The Authority explained that the electronic sorting system was designed to ensure fairness and equal opportunities. Priority was given to senior citizens and those with medical conditions requiring special care, based on their ability to perform the Hajj rituals as confirmed by medical reports.

Next in line were applicants who had registered multiple times without previously obtaining a permit, followed by citizens who had never performed Hajj, along with other organizational criteria aimed at ensuring the safety and well-being of all pilgrims.

Awqaf said that applicants who did not obtain a Hajj permit for this season, their applications were automatically transferred to the sorting of the 1448 AH / 2027 AD Hajj season, without resubmission of application or taking any additional action on their part

The authority affirmed its keenness and commitment to providing an easy and safe Hajj experience for UAE pilgrims, and fulfilling the UAE government’s strategy of providing services in a civilised manner that satisfies everyone and meets their aspirations.