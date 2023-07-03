UAE appoints Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed as chairperson of Quality of Education Centre

Centre will develop evaluation system, monitor quality of education and set targets and outputs for all levels and types of teaching

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 3 Jul 2023, 7:45 PM

The UAE has appointed Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as Chairperson of the Quality of Education Centre.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said the centre will be responsible for developing an evaluation system, monitoring the quality of education and setting targets and outputs for all levels and types of education in the country.

This came as he chaired a UAE Cabinet meeting on Monday.

Federal law on private education

The Cabinet also adopted amendments to the federal law on private education. The law now defines roles for new education institutions, including the UAE Federal Agency for Early Education (FAEE), and the National Centre for Education Quality.

The meeting also adopted a new framework for governing federal bodies of higher education institutions to ensure the quality of local and international educational services.

