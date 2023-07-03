UAE appoints Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed as chairperson of Quality of Education Centre

Watch: Dubai resident's video captures monster sandstorm halting cars during drive from Eid holiday in Oman
The expat shared his dashcam footage to show the intensity of the dust storm and described it as 'strongest sandstorm we've ever encountered'
The UAE has appointed Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as Chairperson of the Quality of Education Centre.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said the centre will be responsible for developing an evaluation system, monitoring the quality of education and setting targets and outputs for all levels and types of education in the country.
This came as he chaired a UAE Cabinet meeting on Monday.
The Cabinet also adopted amendments to the federal law on private education. The law now defines roles for new education institutions, including the UAE Federal Agency for Early Education (FAEE), and the National Centre for Education Quality.
The meeting also adopted a new framework for governing federal bodies of higher education institutions to ensure the quality of local and international educational services.
ALSO READ:
The expat shared his dashcam footage to show the intensity of the dust storm and described it as 'strongest sandstorm we've ever encountered'
In the emirate, consumers enjoy the lowest price in the world, thanks to zero import duty in the country as well as VAT refunds for tourists
Few restaurants in Dubai join the celebrations and have planned special menus, free games and other attractions
700kg of 'methamphetamine' powder were concealed within a cargo ship originating from an Asian country
Mekgh wins the guaranteed raffle prize of Dh1 million
Expert reveals likely dates of Ramadan and Eid holidays next year
As of June 26, the number of subscribers to the unemployment Insurance scheme surpassed five million
Randolph Francis Palomar was diagnosed with brain cancer 7 years ago and was given only a week to live following organ failure following chemotherapy