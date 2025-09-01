UAE: Sheikh Mohammed announces new Minister of Health

UAE appointed a new Minister of Health, Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, announced Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The decision came after the approval of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The UAE Prime Minister thanked previous minister AbdulRahman Al Owais for his service, which helped develop the federal health system. He added that Al Owais would continue in the government as Minister of State for National Council Affairs.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Al Sayegh served as Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs since September 2018. He led the Ministry’s economic and commercial affairs portfolio, focusing on the UAE’s economic diversification strategy.

Along with this, he managed UAE’s bilateral relations with Asian countries and members of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

Al Sayegh's capabilities are not limited to ministerial roles; he is also a member of the Board of Directors and Executive Committee at Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), a board member of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), Vice Chairman of Emirates Nature–WWF, and Co-Chair of the UAE-UK Business Council.

He also previously held several key leadership roles across the UAE’s public and private sectors, including Chairman of Aldar Properties, Chairman of Masdar (Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company), and positions in other companies.

Al Sayegh holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Lewis & Clark College in the United States.