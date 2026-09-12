Apple fanatics in UAE say iPhone pre-order 'isn't won' without plan; others wait for Duo

As Apple’s latest iPhone lineup draws attention in the UAE, users are weighing whether the new features justify an upgrade, with improved cameras, performance, and the company’s first foldable iPhone among the features generating interest.

Pre-orders for the new iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max in the UAE open at 4pm today, giving eager customers the chance to secure their devices ahead of the official launch.

For some long-time Apple users, the decision is already made. For others, the launch has prompted a closer look at what has changed and whether the latest features offer enough of a difference from their current phones.

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Indian expat Abdul Rafeeque, who currently uses an iPhone 17 Pro, told Khaleej Times he plans to upgrade to the iPhone 18 Pro on launch day.

“I’m going for the iPhone 18 Pro in burgundy on day one,” he said. “The new iPhone is a clear step ahead of the previous one. I’m excited to see what the A20 Pro and the variable aperture camera can do.”

Rafeeque said he has already prepared for the 4pm pre-order.

“Yes, 4pm today, Apple Account signed in, card checked, trade-in estimate already done,” he said. “I’ve learned the hard way that the pre-order isn’t won at 4pm. You need to plan everything early.”

His enthusiasm for Apple also extends to the company’s first foldable iPhone, the Duo, although he remains unsure about making the switch immediately.

“The Duo is the one I’ve been waiting years for: Apple’s first foldable,” he said. “But this year’s Duo doesn’t have Face ID support, and that’s why I’m a little confused about whether to buy it.”

Rafeeque was also among the first customers to buy an iPhone 14 Pro in the UAE and has attended Apple launches every year since.

“Being the first person in the UAE to walk out with the iPhone 14 Pro is still one of my proudest moments,” he said. “I’ve been at the launch every year since, and I’ll be at the store again on September 18. Whether I’m first or not, launch day is something I never miss.”

As a father of two, Rafeeque said the new parental-control features in iOS 27 were another highlight for him.

“The new parental control upgrades in iOS 27 are a big one for me as a father,” he said. “Apple has really gone the extra mile to use AI responsibly and safely.”

While Rafeeque is ready to upgrade, UAE resident Hamda Al Khlyeli said she wants to see whether the improvements are significant enough before making a decision.

“I think the new iPhone looks really good,” she said. “I like the design, and I think Apple always tries to improve the phone every year.”

For Al Khlyeli, the camera is one of the biggest factors influencing her decision.

“I’m especially interested in the camera, battery life and new features,” she said. “I use my phone a lot to take photos and videos, especially when I’m traveling or spending time with friends and family.”

She said she would compare the new phone with her current device before deciding whether to upgrade.

“If the camera and battery are much better, I think it could be worth upgrading,” she said.

Despite the growing competition from other smartphone makers, Al Khlyeli said she remains an iPhone user because of its simplicity and integration with other Apple devices.

“I prefer iPhone because I find it simple and easy to use,” she said. “I also like the design and the way Apple devices work together. I’ve been comfortable using iPhone for a long time, so I would probably continue choosing iPhone in the future.”

For UAE resident Eisa Ahmed, however, the decision is less straightforward. While he is interested in the iPhone 18 Pro, he is considering whether to upgrade now or wait for the new Duo.

“I’m still waiting,” he said. “I like the 18 Pro, but I don’t feel I need to rush into buying it. I want to see how people react to the new features first and, more importantly, I want to think about the Duo before making my decision.”

Ahmed said the new features could make a bigger difference for people using older iPhones, but he is less convinced that existing Pro users need to upgrade immediately.

“For someone using an older iPhone, I think the upgrade could make sense,” he said. “But if you already have a recent Pro model, I’m not sure the difference is big enough to justify upgrading immediately.”

The Duo is what has made the decision more difficult for him.

“I’ve been interested in a foldable iPhone for a long time, so I would rather wait and see what Apple does with it before spending money on the 18 Pro,” he said. “It’s a completely different type of phone, and that makes it more exciting for me.”

However, the lack of Face ID on this year’s Duo remains a concern.

“Yes, definitely,” Ahmed said when asked whether the absence of Face ID impacted his decision. “Face ID is something I use every day, so not having it is a big compromise for me.”

For Ahmed, a future foldable that combines the design with the features of a Pro model could be enough to convince him to make the switch.

“I would want Face ID, a really good camera system and strong battery life,” he said. “If Apple can combine the foldable design with the features we already expect from an iPhone Pro, I would definitely consider it.”