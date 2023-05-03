UAE: Apparel Group supports '1 Billion Meals Endowment' campaign with Dh10 million contribution

The Group has announced that it will contribute the amount over a period of 5 years to help implement sustainable programmes to fight and eradicate hunger

Photo: Wam

By Web Desk Published: Wed 3 May 2023, 4:09 PM

Apparel Group has joined a growing list of businesses, institutions and individuals announcing their support of the '1 Billion Meals Endowment' campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to establish the largest sustainable food aid endowment fund. The Group announced it will contribute Dh10 million over a period of 5 years to help implement sustainable programmes to fight and eradicate hunger.

Organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, the campaign highlights the UAE's unwavering commitment towards helping communities and individuals in need around the world.

The '1 Billion Meals Endowment' drice aims to provide a food safety net for underprivileged populations in countries struggling with food insecurity, and to fight hunger and malnutrition, especially among victims of crises and natural disasters.

Sima Ved, Founder and Chairwoman of Apparel Group, said: "The '1 Billion Meals Endowment' campaign reflects the UAE's values of solidarity, giving and generosity, evidenced every year during charity campaigns as the country extends a helping hand to those in need around the world. UAE's ongoing solidarity campaigns during Ramadan annually proves its generosity and values toward people in need. Apparel Group is honoured to join efforts with the UAE's initiative to provide sustainable food aid to vulnerable groups around the world. Our contribution is an expression of our commitment to supporting programs and projects implemented by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives around the world."

ALSO READ: