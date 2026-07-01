'Just once' to forever: UAE anti-drug campaign warns of first-time drug use dangers

“Try it just once. You’ve got nothing to lose.”

According to UAE authorities, these seemingly harmless words can mark the beginning of a devastating journey that many young people never intended to take.

Warning that curiosity and peer pressure remain among the biggest drivers of substance abuse among young people, the National Drug Enforcement Authority, in collaboration with the UAE Government Media Office, has launched a nationwide awareness campaign aimed at dismantling what it describes as the dangerous myth of “trying drugs just once”.

Launched under the theme 'United as One to Eradicate the Threat,' the campaign seeks to strengthen awareness among teenagers and young adults by highlighting the scientific, psychological and social consequences of first-time drug use.

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Authorities say the campaign comes amid growing international evidence showing that many individuals struggling with addiction never intended to become dependent on drugs, but instead began with a single experiment driven by curiosity, social pressure or a false sense of control.

According to data from the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), around 5.67 per cent of drug overdose fatalities occur among young people aged between 15 and 24, a period when curiosity is often at its peak and before the brain’s prefrontal cortex, which governs risk assessment and decision-making, is fully developed.

Officials behind the campaign argue that the concept of “trying it once” is not a harmless phase, but rather a dangerous psychological and physiological trap that can deprive young people of what they value most: their minds, their independence and their future.

Science behind the trap

Medical experts involved in the awareness campaign point to the brain’s reward system to explain why experimentation can quickly spiral into dependence.

Under normal circumstances, the brain releases balanced amounts of dopamine, the neurotransmitter associated with pleasure and reward, during activities such as eating, exercising, or achieving personal goals.

However, according to scientific evidence cited by the campaign and supported by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and NIDA, synthetic drugs can trigger an abnormal surge of dopamine, flooding the brain with levels many times higher than those produced naturally.

This sudden chemical overload creates an intense but artificial sense of euphoria while simultaneously disrupting the brain’s natural reward mechanisms.

Health experts say that, in response to this chemical shock, the brain immediately attempts to protect itself by reducing dopamine receptors and altering neural pathways.

As the drug’s effects wear off, users may experience a severe emotional and psychological crash, creating a powerful urge to seek the substance again, not necessarily to recreate the initial high, but simply to feel normal.

According to the campaign, this is often the point at which experimentation turns into dependency.

Domino effect on young lives

Authorities warn that the consequences of substance abuse can emerge rapidly and extend far beyond physical health.

The campaign highlights how addiction can trigger a chain reaction affecting every aspect of a young person’s life, beginning with cognitive decline. Young people who were previously successful academically or professionally may experience difficulties with concentration, memory, and decision-making, leading to deteriorating performance at school or work.

This can be followed by social isolation and a loss of identity, as users gradually withdraw from family members and supportive friendships while becoming increasingly reliant on harmful social circles.

Financial hardship often follows, with individuals depleting savings, selling possessions and, in some cases, accumulating debt in an effort to sustain substance use.

Building resilience through awareness

At the heart of the campaign is the message that prevention begins with knowledge and the ability to make confident, informed decisions.

Officials stress that true strength lies in having the courage to refuse drugs, regardless of social pressure.

They encourage young people to reject any offer of unknown substances or unprescribed medication and to recognize that individuals who pressure others into drug use are not acting as friends, but are instead placing them at significant risk.

The campaign also urges young people to challenge common misconceptions surrounding experimentation, warning that even a single instance of drug use can have long-term consequences for brain function and mental health.

A pathway to help without fear

Authorities emphasised that individuals who have experimented with drugs, feel they are losing control, or are concerned about a loved one should seek help immediately without fear of punishment.

The UAE’s Hosn service, accessible by calling 80044, provides confidential support, treatment and rehabilitation services, alongside legal protections designed to encourage individuals to seek assistance.

Officials said the UAE’s approach prioritises treatment and rehabilitation, viewing those seeking help as individuals in need of support and recovery rather than punishment.

The campaign concludes with a broader message about the value of protecting young people’s futures, describing the mind as an individual’s greatest asset and a nation’s most valuable resource.

“Aware and informed young people,” the campaign states, “are those who recognise that protecting their future begins with a single decision: having the strength to say no.”