UAE: Another Mahzooz draw winner walks away with Dh10 million top prize

The newly-made multimillionaire matched five out of the five winning numbers

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 26 Dec 2021, 11:50 AM

EWINGS, Managing Operator of Mahzooz, saw one lucky winner scoop up the Dh10,000,000 Top Prize in the 57th weekly live Mahzooz Grand Draw, which took place last night at the Mahzooz UAE Studio. The newly made multimillionaire matched five out of the five winning numbers, which were 1, 33, 40, 45, 46.

The second prize of Dh1,000,000 was shared by 6 winners who took home Dh166,666 each after matching four out of five numbers. Additionally, 601 winners matched three out of five numbers and bagged the third prize of Dh350 each.

The Raffle Draw saw three lucky winners take home Dh100,000 each. The winning Raffle IDs were 9273134, 9264109, 9403159, which belonged to Walid, Ismail, and Jasvir, respectively. The total prize money won in last night's draw was Dh11,510,350.

ALSO READ:

Farid Samji, CEO of EWINGS, said: "We are ecstatic to have ended 2021 with Mahzooz's 21st millionaire! We've had two successive winners of the Dhh10,000,000 Top Prize which is proof that the new game design is one that delivers on our promise of making winning easier for our customers."

To date, Mahzooz has produced 21 millionaires, and 139,817 winners who have collectively taken home Dh154,333,394.

The next Mahzooz live draw will take place on Saturday January 1, 2022 at 9pm UAE time.

Entrants can participate in Mahzooz by registering via www.mahzooz.ae and purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35. Each bottle of water purchased provides eligibility for one line in the Grand Draw and now participants will also receive an automatic entry into the Raffle Draw which features three guaranteed Dh100,000 winners every week. Every bottle of water purchased is donated and channelled through Mahzooz's community partners to hydrate those in need. Mahzooz is inclusive to all who are eligible.