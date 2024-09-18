UAE announces women mandatory on board of directors for some firms from 2025

The accident took place in the Al Faseel area of Fujairah
Women must be represented on private joint-stock companies' board of directors, according to a new decision issued by the Ministry of Economy.
This will be implemented starting from January 2025. At least one seat must be allocated for women after the end of term of the current boards, according to the new decision.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The decision aims to expand the presence and representation of women on the boards of directors of private joint-stock companies.
ALSO READ:
The accident took place in the Al Faseel area of Fujairah
Beloved to tourists as well as residents, these spots not only fulfil your food and shopping cravings, but also provide experiences in nature
The Minister of Youth shared some exercises — from walking to fitness and balance training — integral to his reconditioning programme
From choosing secure connections to avoiding risky pop-ups, here's how you can protect your privacy
The Ministry also affirmed the country's permanent rejection of all forms of violence
Globally, gold was trading at $2,582.61 per ounce at 6.15 pm UAE time, up 0.14 per cent
Each winter, Al Wathba Wetland Reserve hosts more than 4,000 greater flamingos, with breeding activity peaking during this period
Introduced by e&, it can be self-activated by simply scanning a QR code