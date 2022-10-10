UAE

UAE announces surplus budget for next 3 years

Sheikh Mohammed said that the budget of the Union is sustainable and balanced

by

Sahim Salim

Published: Mon 10 Oct 2022, 4:43 PM

Last updated: Mon 10 Oct 2022, 5:11 PM

The UAE Cabinet has approved the general federal budget for the next three years. The net expenditure will be Dh252.3 billion, with revenues of Dh255.7 billion — resulting in a surplus budget of Dh3.4 billion.

This came as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, chaired a Cabinet meeting on Monday.

"The budget of the Union is sustainable and balanced," he tweeted at the end of the meeting.

More details to follow.



