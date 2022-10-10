UAE announces surplus budget for next 3 years

An Emirati dhow-maker is keeping the ancient craft afloat
The UAE Cabinet has approved the general federal budget for the next three years. The net expenditure will be Dh252.3 billion, with revenues of Dh255.7 billion — resulting in a surplus budget of Dh3.4 billion.
This came as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, chaired a Cabinet meeting on Monday.
"The budget of the Union is sustainable and balanced," he tweeted at the end of the meeting.
