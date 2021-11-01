UAE announces return of diplomats, citizens from Lebanon

The materials recovery and repurposing activities will be entirely conducted in the UAE.
UAE8 hours ago
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) said on Monday that all Emirati diplomats, embassy administrative staff and citizens have returned from Lebanon.
The ministry attributed the development to the UAE's decision to recall its diplomats and administration staff from Lebanon and bar Emirati citizens to travel to the country owing to the current security and political situation there.
"Out of the UAE's determination on ensuring the safety of its citizens abroad, the ministry contacted UAE nationals in Lebanon to coordinate their return back home," Khalid Abdullah Belhoul, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said.
He added that the ministry has been following up with the procedures of all citizens there until their safe return to the country.
The materials recovery and repurposing activities will be entirely conducted in the UAE.
UAE8 hours ago
Sharjah Book Authority reiterates their commitment to help publishers emerge stronger from the pandemic
UAE22 hours ago
Sharjah Principles for Child-Friendly Urban Planning presents global model for designing child-friendly cities.
UAE22 hours ago
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation stresses its readiness to help citizens in Lebanon to return
UAE1 day ago
Fitness enthusiasts can perform asanas at Ain Dubai every day until November 5.
UAE1 day ago
Move reflects leadership’s commitment to further cement Dubai’s status as one of the world’s most important financial hubs
UAE1 day ago
The The two-hour session will take place on November 6, between 3pm and 5pm.
UAE1 day ago