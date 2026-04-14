UAE announces readiness for in-person learning; some nurseries reopen this week

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire now in effect.]

Nurseries across the UAE will begin a phased return to in-person learning starting this week, the Education, Human Resources, and Community Development Council announced on Tuesday.

This is a move aimed at restoring early childhood education services while maintaining strict safety and operational readiness standards after classes were disrupted and moved to distance learning due to the regional conflict.

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Under the updated measures, nurseries located in government premises and commercial buildings will be among the first to reopen.

Other nurseries will be permitted to continue operating through approved home-based childcare services, in line with existing regulations and procedures designed to ensure continuity of care for young children.

The authority said the phased approach is part of broader efforts to ensure stability across the education sector while prioritising the safety of students, families, and staff.

When will schools reopen?

Updates on the wider resumption of in-person or remote learning across schools and higher education institutions are expected to be announced on Wednesday, 15 April 2026, through official channels of the Ministry of Education and other competent authorities.

This will be done after consultation and in coordination with relevant stakeholders.

It’s said this would help ensure families receive clear, accurate, and timely guidance.

To support the transition, authorities are also rolling out comprehensive preparedness programmes across nurseries, schools, and universities. These include staff training initiatives and operational readiness checks aligned with official safety decisions.

Field evaluation visits will also be carried out by education regulators and relevant ministries to assess institutional readiness on the ground.

Additionally, clear guidance frameworks are being developed to help institutions transition smoothly between in-person and remote learning modes when required, ensuring flexibility and continuity in the education system amid evolving circumstances.

Developments so far

Schools moved to online learning as a precaution amid regional security concerns tied to the conflict. Since then, authorities have extended remote classes in stages while reviewing the situation.

Distance learning was first introduced on March 2, following Iran’s attacks on the UAE and other Gulf countries. The arrangement was initially set to run until March 6 before officials brought forward the spring break.

Remote learning was later extended beyond the break as authorities prioritised the safety of students, staff, and the wider education community during the US-Israel-Iran conflict, which remains under a fragile ceasefire.