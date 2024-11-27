UAE announces official song for National Day

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

The official song for the 53rd UAE National Day has been launched by the Union Day Organising Committee. Titled 'Badou Baniina Ummah,' it will be part of the official show broadcast live on December 2.

The poem, which translates to “Bedouins Built a Nation”, expresses a deep love for the homeland and pride in the national identity. As the official song of Eid Al Etihad, it highlights the steadfast loyalty to the leadership that led the Emirates towards achieving great accomplishments.

The poem reflects the ambitions of future generations, who are armed with knowledge. They work to achieve a bright future for the Emirates, while preserving customs and traditions, and taking pride in national heritage.

The song presents a unique blend of authenticity rooted in Bedouin values ​​and progress and modernity represented in science and civilisation. This is a reflection of the vision of the UAE and its journey, similar to the Pleiades star that illuminated the paths for ancestors, and remains a guide and witness to the Emirates' achievements and innovations.

The song is written by poet Ali Al-Khawar, composed by music director and composer Mohammed Al-Ahmad, and sung by the Emirates Choir. It can be streamed on Spotify, Anghami, YouTube and Apple music.

