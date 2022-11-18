National Day 2022: UAE announces official paid holiday for private sector

Two-day event set to form new global forum to address issues facing growth and innovation in sector
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) announced that Commemoration Day and National Day holidays for the private sector will be from December 1 to December 3, 2022.
“The Ministry announces the three-day official paid holiday in implementation of the UAE Cabinet resolution on public holidays for the public and private sectors for 2021 and 2022,” MoHRE said in a statement.
ALSO READ:
Two-day event set to form new global forum to address issues facing growth and innovation in sector
Full list Emirati and expat toppers who have been offered scholarships in prestigious universities and financial rewards
Residents collect funds to repatriate body to Uganda for funeral
Action was taken against the firm after a complaint was filed by a female
A video of Abbas Khan Bhatti Khan posted online shows him directing traffic till the police arrive
Aerial formation saw an A380 and seven Hawk jets flying in a 'V' formation near the iconic Burj Khalifa, other landmarks
He will be joined by people of determination, the athletic community, and other professional swimmers
The emirate received over 16 million tourists in the year before the pandemic began, making it the fourth most visited city in the world