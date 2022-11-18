National Day 2022: UAE announces official paid holiday for private sector

An epic show is being put together for National Day, and everyone who calls the UAE home can be part of the festivities

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 18 Nov 2022, 12:21 PM Last updated: Fri 18 Nov 2022, 12:25 PM

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) announced that Commemoration Day and National Day holidays for the private sector will be from December 1 to December 3, 2022.

“The Ministry announces the three-day official paid holiday in implementation of the UAE Cabinet resolution on public holidays for the public and private sectors for 2021 and 2022,” MoHRE said in a statement.

