UAE announces New Year public holiday for government employees

Wednesday January 1, 2025 will be a public holiday for government employees in the UAE, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources has announced on Friday.

This will be the first public holiday in the country during the upcoming year.

The advisory comes in line with the country's official list of holidays released earlier this year.

Residents will enjoy up to 13 days off as public holidays in 2025. According to a resolution the UAE Cabinet has issued, the holiday to mark Islamic festival Eid Al Fitr will be slightly different next year.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Shorter Eid Al Fitr break

This marks the most notable change in public holidays as compared to recent years. Islamic holiday Eid Al Fitr that falls after the month of Ramadan will see residents get up to four days off. The holiday is slightly different this year. The resolution specifies the first three days of Shawwal — the month that follows Ramadan — as holidays.

If Ramadan lasts 30 days, the 30th of the Islamic month will be a holiday as well, giving residents four days off (Ramadan 30 to Shawwal 3). If the holy month lasts 29 days, the holiday is only the first three days of Eid (Shawwal 1 to 3).