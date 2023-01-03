UAE announces new rules on workplace accidents, injuries and compensation

UAE's Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) on Tuesday issued a new decision detailing the procedures for reporting work-related accidents and injuries, as well as the responsibilities of employers.

The resolution intends to regulate how establishments with 50 or more employees deal with workplace accidents and illnesses. It states that organisations have to develop a unique mechanism to track such incidents.

The decision outlines procedures for recording workplace incidents in a database. This system should keep track of all work-related illnesses and injuries, as well as any preventive measures and rehabilitation programmes implemented for employees involved in hazardous activities. It should also define all activities that pose a threat to the health and safety of workers.

An employer is obligated to treat and compensate an injured worker for any work-related illness or injury. The value of the work injury compensation is calculated based on the worker's most recent basic salary. The worker receives compensation after the release of the medical report indicating the percentage of impairment within a maximum of 10 days.

If the work injury or illness results in the worker’s death, the compensation is paid to his or her legal heirs in accordance with the country’s laws, or in accordance with what the person decides before passing away.

If a worker sustains a partial disability as a result of an occupational illness, or injury, the worker will be compensated with a portion of the value of permanent complete disability, in accordance with the percentages outlined in the Cabinet Resolution No. 33 of 2022.

A specialised medical committee will decide whether there is a complete or partial disability in both circumstances, and the amount of compensation due to the worker in the event of a permanent complete disability is equal to the amount due in the event of death.

For example, if the worker’s basic salary was Dh1,000 and the partial disability percentage was 25 percent, the compensation would be as follows: 25 per cent of partial disability multiplied by the basic wage for 24 months results in Dh6,000.

Before the injured or ill worker receives all benefits, the employer shall not end the working relationship and cancel the contract.

Additionally, all rights will be safeguarded in accordance with the report provided by the relevant committee if the employee decides to terminate the employment agreement prior to the release of the medical report.

Ways to report accidents

The ministry offers a number of ways to report any occupational ailment or accident, including calling the call centre at (600) 590-000, visiting businessmen service centres, or through the ministry's smart applications.

This procedure is under the purview of the employer, who is obliged to input information about the company, the injured employee, the date and severity of the injury, a brief account of the accident’s circumstances, and first aid and treatment protocols. The report is automatically included in the national system for work injuries.

The resolution also clarifies that the affected establishments must find ways to develop a report from the medical committees indicating the percentage of disability in the event of injury, provide a record of the frequency and dates of workers’ examinations, keep a record of workers exposed to occupational hazards for a period of at least five years after the end of their service, and provide the worker with proof of their period of employment in the establishment.

