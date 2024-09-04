UAE announces national strategy for anti-money laundering, countering terror financing

Published: Wed 4 Sep 2024, 5:12 PM Last updated: Wed 4 Sep 2024, 5:15 PM

Following approval by the UAE Cabinet on September 2, the UAE has announced its new 2024-27 National Strategy for Anti-Money Laundering, Countering the Financing of Terrorism and Proliferation Financing (AML/CFT/CPF).

The strategy, which is formulated around 11 strategic goals, outlines the legislative and regulatory reforms the UAE is taking to prevent the impact of illegal activities on society.

The strategy was formulated with reference to the latest National Risk Assessment, which has been developed using the World Bank Group’s methodology, to align with the highest international standards. Private sector members played a key role by participating in the final stage consultations.

Cabinet approval of the strategy follows ratification by the Higher Committee Overseeing National Strategy on AML and CFT.

The national strategy focuses on key pillars of risk-based compliance, effectiveness and sustainability. These include:

Enhancing national and international coordination to improve information exchange and partnerships.

Ensuring effective supervision of AML, CFT, and CFP obligations within the private sector.

Strengthening detection, investigation, and disruption of illicit financial activities.

Optimising human and technical resources

Improving data collection and analysis

Continuously updating the legal and regulatory framework to adapt to evolving risks and support transparency and the rule of law.

The strategy includes a focus on the risks posed by virtual assets and rapidly advancing forms of cybercrime.

Approach used

The strategic approach includes improving the understanding of risks across various sectors, enhancing international cooperation and strategic partnerships, strengthening oversight of financial institutions and designated non-financial businesses and professions, and improving transparency of beneficial ownership information.

Additionally, it focuses on optimising the use of financial data for effective investigations and asset recovery, maintaining robust frameworks to combat terrorism financing and the financing of illicit organisations and updating legal and regulatory frameworks to align with global standards.

It also includes fostering coordination and collaboration between the public and private sectors, developing centralised data systems for monitoring, and ensuring adequate resources and training for various entities.