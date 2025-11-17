  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE announces holiday for public, private schools on 54th Eid Al Etihad

Official working hours are set to resume from Wednesday, December 3

Published: Mon 17 Nov 2025, 4:54 PM

Updated: Mon 17 Nov 2025, 5:09 PM

This would mean most students will get a four-day break by combining their usual Saturday, Sunday weekend with the public holiday.

In Sharjah, on the other hand, students will get a five-day holiday, as the emirate observes Friday, Saturday and Sunday as its weekend.

Earlier in the day, the UAE government announced a four-day break for private sector employees to mark the National Day celebrations, now known as Eid Al Etihad.

December 1 and 2 — Monday and Tuesday — have been declared paid holidays for private sector employees, the UAE government announced on Monday. Residents will enjoy a four-day long weekend when the paid holidays are combined with the preceding Saturday and Sunday.

A Cabinet resolution that took effect on January 1, 2025, allows certain public holidays in the UAE to be transferred to the start or end of the week if they fall on a weekday. While an earlier announcement had set Tuesday, December 2, and Wednesday, December 3, as paid holiday for Eid Al Etihad, this year the holidays have been moved to Monday, December 1, and Tuesday, December 2.

The resolution, however, does not apply to Eid holidays; additionally, it can only be activated if the Cabinet issues a decision to this effect. A unified holiday policy implemented in the country for both public and private sector workers ensures all employees get equal number of breaks throughout the year.