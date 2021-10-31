Both parties will provide opportunities that offer cost-effective and modular satellite platforms to host multi-purpose payloads.
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has directed granting Golden Visas to "frontline heroes" and their families.
Those eligible include the families of fallen frontline heroes, and distinguished individuals whose extraordinary efforts helped protect the nation and its people throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.
According to WAM, this humanitarian initiative will provide enhanced stability to frontline heroes and their families.
It will also reinforce the UAE’s commitment to maintain a world-class first line of defence by granting long-term residency to the distinguished professionals who help protect the nation’s public health.
Earlier in July, UAE Government had invited doctors to apply for the Golden Visa in “recognition of their efforts and sacrifices”.
All doctors licensed by the UAE health regulatory bodies are eligible to apply for the Golden Visa between July 2021 and September 2022 through the website smartservices.ica.gov.ae.
Dubai-licensed doctors may also apply through smart.gdrfad.gov.ae. The government departments concerned with the long term residency will review the applications before the visas are issued.
