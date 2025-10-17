  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE announces Golden Visa for Waqf donors under new agreement

Awqaf Dubai will nominate endowers who meet the eligibility criteria under the category for "financial supporters of humanitarian work"

Published: Fri 17 Oct 2025, 3:11 PM

Updated: Fri 17 Oct 2025, 3:22 PM

Waqf (Islamic endowment or charitable trust) donors will now be able to obtain a UAE Golden Visa under the category of "financial supporters of humanitarian work," following the signing of cooperation agreement between the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs - Dubai (GDRFA-Dubai) and the Endowments and Minors Affairs Foundation (Awqaf Dubai) on Friday.

Under the agreement, Awqaf Dubai will nominate endowers — both residents and non-residents — who meet the eligibility criteria outlined in Cabinet Resolution No. (65) of 2022 regarding the Golden Visa category for “financial supporters of humanitarian work.”

GDRFA Affairs - Dubai will then issue residency permits based on the approved recommendations. A joint committee will also be formed between both parties to monitor implementation and assess outcomes to ensure the achievement of the intended social objectives.

“This partnership comes as part of (our) commitment to reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global center for tolerance and humanitarian giving, while promoting institutional integration in support of national efforts aimed at making Dubai the most sustainable and human-centered city in the world,” GDRFA said in a statement.