UAE announces four new visit visa categories, amendments to entry permit

The UAE has introduced four new visit visa categories on Monday, including for specialists in Artificial Intelligence, entertainment, events, cruise ships, and yachts.

The move is part of some key amendments and additions to entry visa regulations unveiled by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP).

The new regulations aim to "reinforce the UAE’s approach of openness to the world and its efforts to attract talent, expertise, and entrepreneurs in the fields of technology—particularly artificial intelligence—as well as entertainment and tourism."

There will be clear schedules specifying the authorised duration of stay for each visa type and outlining the applicable conditions for extension.

New visit visas

The new four categories for entry visas are as follows:

For specialists in AI : This is a single or multiple entry permit and for a specific period of time. Issuing this type of visa is conditional on submitting a letter from a sponsoring or hosting entity such as a facility specialised in the field of technology)

For entertainment : This type of visas will be granted to foreigners coming for a temporary period for entertainment purposes.

For events : It will be granted to foreigners for a temporary period to attend a festival, exhibition, conference, seminar, or economic, cultural, sports, religious, community, educational activities, or similar events. It is required that the sponsor/host be an entity from the public or private sector, and a letter from the hosting entity must be submitted, including details of the event and its duration.

For tourism: Foreigners can get a multiple-entry visa for tourism purposes through cruise ships and leisure boats for a temporary period of time, provided that the schedule includes stops in the UAE, and that the sponsor/host in this case, is a facility licensed for this type of activity.

Humanitarian residence permit

The humanitarian residence permit will be issued for a period of one year, with the possibility of extension by decision of the ICP, in accordance with specific conditions.

The ICP has the authority to issue a decision to continue granting visas to foreigners whose countries are suffering from wars, disasters, or unrest, without the need for a guarantor or host.

The residency may also be renewed or cancelled based on reports submitted by the competent department within the Authority — namely, the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs. This type of residency permit will be considered void if the beneficiary leaves the UAE.

As for citizens or foreigners bringing in their relatives or their spouses’ relatives under humanitarian cases, the decision allows the Director General of Identity and Foreigners Affairs at the Authority to exempt certain cases from the financial solvency requirement, the degree of kinship requirement, or both, while adhering to the same technical and financial regulations currently in force.

Widows, divorcees

Other changes unveiled on Monday include issuing a residence permit for a foreign widow or divorcee for one year, with the possibility of renewal for a similar period.

If the husband is Emirati: Residency may be granted in this case provided that the residency for the foreign widow or divorcee without children is issued within six months of the date of death or divorce.

If the husband is a foreigner: Foreign widows or divorcees who have custody of their children can get residency within six months of the date of death or divorce, on the condition that they are present in the UAE at the time, that the guarantor was the husband at the time of death or divorce, and that the widow or divorcee is the custodian if she wishes to sponsor her children’s residency under her name.

In cases of custody disputes, the competent committee will issue the decision. In all cases, the requirements of financial solvency and adequate housing must be met, and the residency may be extended for a similar period based on valid reasons.

Relatives, friends

In addition to this, a visit visa for a friend or relative up to the third degree will now allow their sponsorship, based on the sponsor's income.

Under the updated rules, residents wishing to sponsor visitors must meet minimum income requirements.

To bring over immediate family, an individual must earn a minimum of Dh4,000 per month; to sponsor second- or third-degree relatives, the monthly salary must be at least Dh8,000 per month. However, in the case of sponsoring friends, the expat must draw a salary of Dh15,000 per month.

Business exploration visa

With regard to the Business Exploration Visa, the decision added a condition requiring that the foreign applicant have financial solvency in line with the nature of the activity they wish to pursue, or that they are already engaged in that activity through an existing establishment or company outside the UAE, or that they practice it professionally.

Truck drivers' visa

Amendments to conditions and regulations of truck drivers' visas were also introduced.

Truck drivers can now get single or multiple entry visas, provided that the guarantor/host, in this case, is a freight company or a business engaged in goods transportation, with fulfillment of the financial guarantee and prescribed fee, and that the beneficiary has health insurance.