UAE announces flexible work hours for some govt employees on first day of school

Flexibility in attendance and departure is granted in accordance with the regulations in force in the entity and with the approval of the director

by

Web Desk
Image used for illustrative purpose
Image used for illustrative purpose

Published: Thu 22 Aug 2024, 12:27 PM

Last updated: Thu 22 Aug 2024, 1:58 PM

Some government employees have been granted flexible work hours on the first day of school, allowing them to pick up and drop off their children to their campuses. authorities announced on Thursday. Those who have kids in nursery and kindergarten could avail of the flexibility for the entire first week of the academic year.

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources' (FAHR) announcement comes as families are gearing up for the new school year, which is set to begin next week for some students.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The new policy, it said, would be implemented specifically for academic year 2024-2025.

The flexible hours, it added, would also apply to important events throughout the year — from parent-teacher meetings to graduation ceremonies.

The period of flexibility will not exceed three hours, as per the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, which distributed the notice to all federal ministries and entities. These hours can be taken combined at one time or can be divided into the morning and evening periods.

Flexible working hours on the first day of school will be granted to parents with children in primary grade and above.

Employees must take into account the difference in the starting days of school according to the school's curriculum set by the competent authorities.

Flexibility in attendance and departure will be granted in accordance with the regulations in force in the entity and with the approval of the director, the advisory added.

The 'Back to School' policy focuses on providing necessary flexibility in the work environment without affecting the workflow and service delivery of employees.

ALSO READ:

