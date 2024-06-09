Up to Dh150,000 fines: UAE announces tighter telemarketing rules

Published: Sun 9 Jun 2024, 12:22 PM Last updated: Sun 9 Jun 2024, 12:57 PM

The UAE government has tightened regulations on telemarketing via phone calls, implementing new controls and mechanisms. Violators will face administrative penalties, including warnings and fines of up to Dh150,000.

Starting from mid-August 2024, gradual administrative penalties will be imposed on violators, ranging from warnings and fines up to Dh150,000. The violating company may face more severe measures such as partial or complete suspension of activity, license cancellation, removal from the commercial registry, cutting off telecommunications services, and deprivation of telecommunications services in the country for up to one year.

The new regulations make it imperative for marketing companies to obtain prior approval from the competent authority before engaging in telemarketing activities.

Individuals are prohibited from making marketing calls using phones registered in their names. All marketing calls must originate from phones registered in the name of the licenced telemarketing company.

Marketing calls are only permitted between 9am and 6pm and it is strictly prohibited to call numbers registered on the Do Not Call Registry (DNCR).

According to the law, if a consumer refuses a service or product during the first call, a follow-up call is prohibited. A maximum of one call per day is allowed if the consumer does not answer or ends the call.