UAE announces extension of Nafis programme until 2040

UAE announced the extension of the Nafis programme until 2040. The announcement was made by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE's Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

Under the directives of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the initiative seeks to advance sustainable Emiratisation, empower national talent, and strengthen its role in the labour market as a key driver of the national economy